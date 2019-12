Chennai engagements December 6, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Baktha Vijayam: Krishnapriya, 14/48, Gill Nagar 2nd St., Choolaimedu, 4 p.m.

CULTURE

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation: Inauguration of Crafts Bazaar, at Co-optex Exhibition Ground, Pantheon Rd., Egmore, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre: Inauguration of Lakshmi Nagar - Porur Branch, 10, Arcot Rd., Lakshmi Nagar, Porur, 10.15 a.m.

Chennai International,Centre: Panel discussion on ‘Nationalism and secularism: Have they become opposites in today’s India?, Madras School of Economics, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 6.45 p.m.

The Indian Institute of Welding: 2nd National Skill Competition on Best Welders (Woman), Kemppl India Pvt Ltd., Laxmi Towers, 2/770, 1st St., Neelankarai, 9.30 a.m.

Ethiraj College For Women: Felicitation of Team Kaalakkooru for receiving Guinness World Record for the longest play, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 11.30 a.m.

Swedish Institute and Madras School of Social Work: Consultation meeting Safe Cybespace and Sustainable Development for Women, 32, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 9.30 a.m.

MEASI Institute of Management: Lecture on ‘Motivation and Positive Attitude’, Peters Rd., Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Indira Nagar Ayyappa Bhaktha Jana Sabha: 41st Annua Vilakku Pooja celebrations, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar Near Watertank, 3.30 p.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Thiruvizha 2019 celebrations, S.D.N.B. Vaishnav College, Chrompet, 9.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Youth Forum: 63rd B.R. Ambedkar death anniversary celebrations, Garlanding statue, Near Kodambakkam Power House, 10.30 a.m.

Sevalaya: Bharathi Ula, Kasuva Village, Pakkam Post, Thiruninravur, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.