Chennai engagements, December 16, 2019

Thiruppavai: R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayakar Temple, Welcome Colony, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Park Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Vidhyanandha Saraswati, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, 11 a.m.

IIT Madras: Inauguration of high energy materials conference and exhibit, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Guindy, 9 a.m.

Roja Muthiah Research Library: Book launch, Judge, Madras High Court, R. Mahadevan participates, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai College: Motivational talk, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Trauma and Orthopaedic Speciality Hospital: Scientific article release, Ormes Rd., Kilpauk, 10.30 a.m.

D.B. Jain College: 46th graduation day, Okkiyum Thoraipakkam, 10 a.m.

Express Avenue: Unveiling of Christmas decor, Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Women and Children Foundation: Nirbhaya Women Safety Awareness, Chellamal Womens College, Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Madras Christian College: Golden jubilee celebrations, Tambaram, 10.30 a.m.

National Institute of Ocean Technology: Workshop, Pallikaranai, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

