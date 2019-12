Chennai Engagements, December 15, 2019

RELIGION

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Arunagirinathar: P. Banumathi, Natesan Co-operative Training Institute, Anna Nagar West, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Music Academy: Inauguration of 93rd annual conference and concerts, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, Government of Singapore participates, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 5 p.m.

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha: Inauguration of 119th year Isai Vizha and Conferment of Titles and awards to Musicians, Vidya Bharathi, Bheemasena Garden Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Center for Soft Power and Tejas Foundation : Release of book on ‘One Simple Thing’, YMIA Hall, Royapettah High Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

GENERAL

Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam: Felicitation to K. Parasaran for his yeoman service to Sri Ram Lalla, Ayodhya, K.P. Sannadhi St., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Sri Narayana Nidhi: Opening of Mylapore Branch, 25/80, 1st Floor, Chitrakulam North St., Mylapore, 10 a.m

DMI College of Engineering: Alumni meet, Palanchur, 9.30 a.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Sangam: Talk on ‘Murumai Miriyadhippom’, Kandaswami Naidu College, Anna Nagar East, 10 a.m.

T. Nagar Humour Club: Programme on ‘Siruppu Varudhu ...Siruppu Varudhu’, The Stenographers Guild, Guild St., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Investors Association: SEBI’s Securities Awareness programme, SiDCO Seminar Hall, Tamil Nadu SIDCO, Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy , 10 a.m.

Sri Aurobindo Society: Workshop on ‘Savitri’, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: December carnival for senior citizens, Smart and Happy Elders Lounge, Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.