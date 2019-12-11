Chennai

Chennai engagements, December 11, 2019

more-in

GENERAL

CMRL: Music performance, Chennai Central Metro Station, 6 p.m.

Stella Maris College: International Conference on “Recent Advances in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (ICRAN '19)”, 8.30 a.m.

VIT: Entrepreneurship awareness camp, 9 a.m.; Second international conference on power engineering computing and CONtrol(PECCON-2019), VIT founder and chancellor G.Viswanathan presides, 9.30 a.m.

Guru Sree Santhivijay Jain College of Women: Barathi Vizhaa, Science City vice chairman U.Sagayam participates, Vepery, 11 a.m.

Sriragam Fine Arts: Meeting, T.N.Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam, R.A.Puram, 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott: Christmas tree lighting, Teynampet, 6 p.m.

Casagrand brightkids: Annual winter fest, Holiday Inn, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Tiruvanmiyur, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 12:31:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-december-11-2019/article30270909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY