Chennai engagements, December 11, 2019

GENERAL

CMRL: Music performance, Chennai Central Metro Station, 6 p.m.

Stella Maris College: International Conference on “Recent Advances in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (ICRAN '19)”, 8.30 a.m.

VIT: Entrepreneurship awareness camp, 9 a.m.; Second international conference on power engineering computing and CONtrol(PECCON-2019), VIT founder and chancellor G.Viswanathan presides, 9.30 a.m.

Guru Sree Santhivijay Jain College of Women: Barathi Vizhaa, Science City vice chairman U.Sagayam participates, Vepery, 11 a.m.

Sriragam Fine Arts: Meeting, T.N.Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam, R.A.Puram, 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott: Christmas tree lighting, Teynampet, 6 p.m.

Casagrand brightkids: Annual winter fest, Holiday Inn, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Tiruvanmiyur, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.