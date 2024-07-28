GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai elderly woman hacked, body thrown in Adyar river; couple held

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was arrested by MGR Nagar Police in connection with the murder of a septuagenarian woman in Chennai.

The victim was been identified as Vijaya, 78 of Sivamurthy Street, MGR Nagar. She was engaged in construction work and also worked at a hotel. When she did not return home from work on July 17, her daughter Loganayagi looked out for her at several places and then lodged a complaint with MGR Nagar Police on July 19.

After taking up the complaint, police launched an investigation. In the course of investigation, on July 23, they summoned neighbour Parthiban for inquiry. However, the said Parthiban escaped with his wife after vacating the house. After analysing his mobile phone signals, police traced the couple in Virudhunagar.

A special team of police apprehended the couple and brought them to the city. Police sources said the elderly woman was hacked to death into pieces and was carried in a gunny bag. It was thrown into Adyar river.

Investigation is on to probe the reason for the murder.

