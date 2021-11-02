Chennai district records slight dip in number of voters

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:08 IST

Special camps to be held on November 13, 14, 27 and 28 for corrections

Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday released the integrated draft electoral rolls for the district.

The number of electors in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the district has fallen from 40.57 lakh in March to 40.54 lakh voters, after the revision of rolls in the past eight months.

The election officials will conduct special camps at designated locations on November 13, 14, 27 and 28 to make changes on the rolls.

Following the demand from representatives of political parties, Mr. Bedi directed the officials to delete names of voters who died during the pandemic. The officials will get data of dead residents from the Health Department and remove the names from the rolls shortly.

Chennai District Election Office had deleted 40,513 voters from the rolls and had included 1.57 lakh names ahead of the Assembly elections this year. A large number of residents whose names were on the rolls died during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May. In March, names of many voters were deleted from the rolls as most of them had resettled in the past few years.

The Assembly segment-wise break-up of the number of voters is: R.K. Nagar 2.6 lakh, Perambur 3.13 lakh, Kolathur 2.8 lakh, Villivakkam 2.54 lakh, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 2.18 lakh, Egmore 1.93 lakh, Royapuram 1.93 lakh, Harbour 1.76 lakh, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 2.34 lakh, Thousand Lights 2.4 lakh, Anna Nagar 2.86 lakh, Virugambakkam 2.91 lakh, Saidapet 2.79 lakh, T. Nagar 2.44 lakh, Mylapore 2.71 lakh and Velachery 3.15 lakh.

As part of the summary revision of rolls in the past few months, 22,492 names had been included on the rolls and 25,515 deleted.

According to the draft electoral rolls, the district has 19.92 lakh men, 20.6 lakh women and 1,073 transpersons.

The draft electoral rolls released in November 2020 showed that the city had 19.39 lakh men, 19.99 lakh women and 1,015 transpersons. Voters can submit forms for inclusion, deletion or other changes on the rolls till November 30 at zonal offices.