Chennai District Election Office to hold special camps for voter registration

The camps will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 across the 947 polling stations in the city

Published - November 14, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai District Election Office has announced special camps to facilitate voter list updates to be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 across the 947 polling stations in the city. Residents will have the opportunity to submit applications for new voter registrations, deletions, and corrections during these four days.

A press release said voters could fill out Form 6 to add new names to the list, including those who will turn 18 by January 1, 2025. Form 7 can be used to request removal of names, while Form 8 is for correcting or updating voter details, including changes in residential address within or across constituencies. Forms 6A and 8A are available for overseas voters and those transferring within the same constituency.

The camps will be held at polling stations and citizens can also register through the website —http://voters.eci.gov.in. The deadline to submit the forms to the Electoral Registration Officer at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal office is November 28. Voters are advised to bring necessary documents when submitting their applications, the release added.

