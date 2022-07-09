Chennai Cycling Thiruvizha on July 17 

July 09, 2022 23:21 IST

Organised by WCCG Chennai Cyclists, the day-long event promises to be educative and entertaining

Here’s an event to celebrate cycling and cyclists. Chennai Cycling Thiruvizha, a cycling carnival organised by WCCG, will be held in the city on July 17 at MCC School, Chetpet.

The day-long event will see workshops, stalls selling cycling-related tools, fitness challenges, games and food. As part of the run-up to the event, the social media page has been running teasers. One such reads like this: ‘Do you think you can track stand at least for 30 seconds without putting your foot down? If no then start your practice now. “Post your track stand attempt on www.facebook.com/ CyclingThiruvizha,” reads the note.

There’s another post asking people to nominate a ‘Pedal Ambassador’, a person who has inspired one to cycling. To encourage school students to participate in the event, the organisers are running special contests and are expecting many of the neighbourhood institutions in and around Chetpet to take part.

A creative art contest for students of classes VI to VIII invites them to draw on the following themes: 1. The Cycling City of My Dreams; 2. 'We Too'- Even Cyclists share the same Road as Motorists; 3. The Joy of Cycling to School; 4. Say NO to Honking and Wrong Side Driving; and 5. My First Bicycle Ride Experience

Shortlisted drawings will be exhibited at the event and top three drawings that receive maximum votes at the event will be announced as winners, said a note.

For more details, visit www.cct.chennaicyclists.com