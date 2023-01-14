Chennai cyber crime police arrest two persons in Haryana for bank fraud 

January 14, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Police, South Chennai, arrested two persons in Haryana for swindling money from gullible people by making phone calls on the pretext of facilitating payment of electricity bill and therefore, collecting the one time password.

The accused were identified as Manjithsingh, 49, and Naryan Singh, 44, of Gurugram, Haryana. They were arrested in connection with two cases.

According to the police, last November, S. Ananda Ramakrishnan, 62, of Velachery Main Road received a text message stating that his electricity bill was due and power supply would be disconnected if he failed to pay the amount immediately. Mr. Ramakrishnan contacted the number mentioned in the message. The person on otherside of the call asked him to share his one time password (OTP) for making payment. As soon as Mr. Ramakrishnan shared his OTP with the suspect, ₹1.98 lakh was debited from his bank account. He realised his mistake and complained to the police.

Similarly, last October, S. Harish of Nanganallur lodged a complaint stating that his wife shared an OTP with a person who called her on the pretext of updating her PAN and ₹1.3 lakh was debited from her account. Both the complaints were taken up by Cyber Crime Police, South, for investigation. After analysing the call records and IP addresses, the police arrested the two suspects in Gurugram. The accused were brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.