Chennai customs seize narcotics worth ₹4 crore from passenger

May 26, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The passenger had arrived from Abidjan via Addis Ababa, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight recently, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Air Customs seized 1,999 grams of narcotic substances (Amphetamine) worth ₹4 crore, from a passenger, at the Chennai airport, last week.

According to a press release, on May 21, Customs officials intercepted a passenger, Kouadio Adingra Emmanuel Nguettia who arrived from Abidjan via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. When the officials checked his baggage, they found Amphetamine (in white powder form) hidden under the false bottom inside the stroller suitcase. The drug weighed 1,999 grams, the release said.

The drug was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on. 

