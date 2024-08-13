ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Customs seize 22 exotic wildlife species from passenger at airport

Published - August 13, 2024 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Following the seizure, the person waiting to receive the species was also arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A green tree python that was rescued at the airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Air Customs officials have seized 22 different exotic wildlife species from a passenger at the airport.

Based on a tip-off, officials intercepted Mohamed Meera Sardharali, who arrived from Bangkok on August 10, and found in his possession 22 exotic species of wildlife. The officials informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, who identified the species. These included a red foot tortoise, five Indochinese box turtles, nine four-eyed turtles, a keeled box turtle, two green tree pythons, a white lipped python, two Sunda flying lemurs, and a Siamang gibbon. Following the seizure, the person waiting to receive the species was also arrested, a press release said. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody.

Customs officials shared intelligence with the authorities of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Wildlife Warden. They raided a hideout in Kolathur and seized several species including an Indian roofed turtle, tricarinate hill turtle, and black pond turtle.

