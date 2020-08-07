Chennai Customs officials find gold being smuggled on repatriation flights too

At a time when people are scrambling to find seats on repatriation flights to get back to their homes at the earliest, Chennai Customs officials have found that gold is being smuggled through these flights too.
In three instances this week, Chennai Customs seized over 2 kg of gold from passengers who came from the Middle East. On Monday, two persons were arrested for concealing 1.2 kg of gold in the form of paste which was given to them by passengers who came by a flight from Sharjah. The next day, a passenger from Dubai had hidden 280 grams of gold in the form of a paste in his underwear. The same day, two more passengers from Dubai were found hiding 731 grams of gold.
Customs officials said that the passengers getting caught now were only carriers. These are labourers who are working abroad and are now returning home for various reasons. “We have been vigilant with all flights that have been arriving in the city now. Based on suspicion and intelligence inputs, we have found these cases,” an official said.
“Perhaps, a group which wants gold to be smuggled, identifies poor labourers who are taking these flights and hands over the gold in the form of a paste and asks them to give it to someone who may be waiting here. These labourers get paid a paltry sum of ₹2,000 or a little more for carrying the gold,” a customs official said.
