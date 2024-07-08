GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Customs arrest man for smuggling over 400 baby iguanas

Officials are investigating to trace the others involved in the case

Published - July 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The baby iguanas that were seized by Customs officials at the airport.

The baby iguanas that were seized by Customs officials at the airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Customs arrested a person who tried to smuggle an exotic wildlife species at the airport.

Ateeq Ahmed, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on July 5, was intercepted based on an intelligence input, a press release said. On opening the carton boxes he had with him, they found 402 baby iguanas. Of them, 67 were already dead. Doki Adimallaih, Wildlife Inspector, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), examined the iguanas.

The boxes had 229 green baby iguanas, 113 orange baby iguanas, seven yellow baby iguanas, and 53 blue baby iguanas. The iguana carcasses were incinerated with the help of the Blue Cross Foundation on July 6. The ones that survived the journey were hydrated and fed vegetables, as advised by the WCCB.

Since these species are covered in the Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species (CITES), Appendix-I and Appendix-II, under the Schedule-IV Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, read with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade Import Policy, the officials seized them under The Customs Act, 1962, read with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the release said. The live iguanas were then deported to Bangkok.

Ateeq Ahmed, who was arrested, has been remanded in judicial custody. Officials are investigating to trace the others involved in the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.