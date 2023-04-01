Chennai court sentences six to three years rigorous imprisonment for defrauding bank of ₹3 crore  

April 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACCM) in Egmore, Chennai, has sentenced six persons who represented AGK Packers, a private firm, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment, and has levied a fine of ₹40,000 on each of the persons, in a case relating to bank fraud.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹3 crore on the firm, and has ordered it to pay the fine to IDBI Bank, City MSME Centre, Anna Salai, Chennai, as compensation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on a complaint from IDBI Bank City MSME Centre, Anna Salai in Saidapet on June 2012, against AGK Packers, represented by its managing partner T. Kumararaja and his brother T. Ashokan, a partner. It was alleged that in 2009, the accused availed of various credit facilities to the tune of ₹3 crore from IDBI Bank by submitting false, fabricated and forged documents as collateral securities, and, having availed of the credit line, diverted the funds for their personal use and failed to repay the loan. A loss of ₹3.72 crore was caused to IDBI Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency cited T. Kumararaja, T. Ashokan, V. Anandan, R. Ramachandran, T. Manishankar and S. Srinivasan as accused persons in the case.

At the conclusion of trial, the Additional Chief Metropolitan R. Girija Rani held the six accused persons, guilty, and convicted them.