ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai court sentences six to three years rigorous imprisonment for defrauding bank of ₹3 crore  

April 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The six persons represented AGK Packers, a private firm; the court also imposed a fine of ₹3 crore on the firm and ordered it to be paid to the bank involved in the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACCM) in Egmore, Chennai, has sentenced six persons who represented AGK Packers, a private firm, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment, and has levied a fine of ₹40,000 on each of the persons, in a case relating to bank fraud.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹3 crore on the firm, and has ordered it to pay the fine to IDBI Bank, City MSME Centre, Anna Salai, Chennai, as compensation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on a complaint from IDBI Bank City MSME Centre, Anna Salai in Saidapet on June 2012, against AGK Packers, represented by its managing partner T. Kumararaja and his brother T. Ashokan, a partner. It was alleged that in 2009, the accused availed of various credit facilities to the tune of ₹3 crore from IDBI Bank by submitting false, fabricated and forged documents as collateral securities, and, having availed of the credit line, diverted the funds for their personal use and failed to repay the loan. A loss of ₹3.72 crore was caused to IDBI Bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency cited T. Kumararaja, T. Ashokan, V. Anandan, R. Ramachandran, T. Manishankar and S. Srinivasan as accused persons in the case.

At the conclusion of trial, the Additional Chief Metropolitan R. Girija Rani held the six accused persons, guilty, and convicted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US