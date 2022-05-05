Chennai court directs police to register FIR on complaint against makers of ‘Jai Bhim’

The complainant alleged that ‘Jai Bhim’ projected that the Vanniyar community is prone to commit illegal things

The complainant alleged that ‘Jai Bhim’ projected that the Vanniyar community is prone to commit illegal things

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court has directed Inspector of Police, Velachery to register a first information report on a complaint which was lodged by a Vanniyar outfit against the makers of Jai Bhim including actors — Suriya and his wife Jyothika.

The complaint alleged the makers of the film hurt the beliefs and sentiments of the Vanniyar community by projecting them in poor light.

The court issued an order following a complaint/petition from K.Santhosh Naicker, an advocate and founder of Ruthra Vanniyar Sena in Velachery, filed in XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The film’s main actor Suriya had jointly produced it along with his wife Jyothika under the banner 2D Entertainment. The film was directed by Gnanavel and was released on OTT platform on November 8, last year.

The complainant alleged, “The scenes of the film depicted Vanniyar community, late leader Guru, as a wrong doer to the tribal community and thereby projected that the Vanniyar community is prone to commit illegal things.” He also claimed that the film contained scenes which create hatred against Hinduism and Vanniyars and incite communal disharmony.

The complainant prayed the court to proceed against the makers / accused for allegedly offensive scenes and also to punish them under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (1) (promoting enmity between different groups), 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 503 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking the complaint on file, XVII Metropolitan Magistrate court said, "Heard and perused the entire records placed before this court. The counsel for the petitioner himself picturised step by step of the film and its intention. There was some cognizable offence disclosed in the complaint and affidavit. Prima facie, the case is made out. Hence it is forwarded to the Inspector of Police, Velachery to register an FIR according to law and investigate the case."

The inspector of police was directed to submit the FIR within five working days from the date of receipt of the complaint. The magistrate posted the matter to May 20 for submission of the FIR.