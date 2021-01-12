Chennai Court directs CB-CID to register case for copyright infringement over music played in 'Master' event

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, has directed the CB-CID to register a case pertaining to an infringement of copyright complaint filed by Novex Communications Private Limited against the producer of the ‘Master’ movie.
According to advocate T. Pazhanivel, representing Novex Communications Private Limited, his client holds the on-ground performance copyrights for music from various Tamil movies and these songs cannot be played at any hotel or events without getting permission from the company. However at the ‘Master’ movie music release function held at Leela Palace Hotel on March 15, 2020, a few of the songs, whose copyright is owned by Novex Communications Private Limited, were played during the event to welcome celebrities, claims Mr. Pazhanivel.
“This is an infringement of copyright. We submitted a complaint with the CB-CID in September and as there was no action on it, we filed complaints the next month too. As there was inaction from the police, we filed a case at the Egmore Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on January 6,” said Mr. Pazhanivel.
After going through the petition and documents, the Court stated that a cognizable offence was made out and directed the Intellectual Property Rights and Copyright wing of the CB-CID to register a case based on the complaint filed by the company.
