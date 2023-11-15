ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai couple’s house broken into over Deepavali, over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, cash stolen

November 15, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police have called in fingerprint experts and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the locality as part of their investigation

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur Police have filed a case and are investigating the robbery of more than 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a locked house in Sembakkam.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Sathyamurthy, who was working as a software engineer, along with his wife Geetha, had gone to their relative’s house in Perambur to celebrate Deepavali, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The couple, after the celebrations had returned on Tuesday, November 14, and were shocked to find the front door and the grill window of their house broken open by. More than 54 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the locker and ₹2 lakh in cash, were stolen.

Based on a complaint filed by Sathyamurthy, the Selaiyur Police called in fingerprint experts and have also taken footage from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the house to identify the culprits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US