Chennai couple’s house broken into over Deepavali, over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, cash stolen

Police have called in fingerprint experts and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the locality as part of their investigation

November 15, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur Police have filed a case and are investigating the robbery of more than 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash from a locked house in Sembakkam.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Sathyamurthy, who was working as a software engineer, along with his wife Geetha, had gone to their relative’s house in Perambur to celebrate Deepavali, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The couple, after the celebrations had returned on Tuesday, November 14, and were shocked to find the front door and the grill window of their house broken open by. More than 54 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the locker and ₹2 lakh in cash, were stolen.

Based on a complaint filed by Sathyamurthy, the Selaiyur Police called in fingerprint experts and have also taken footage from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the house to identify the culprits.

Related Topics

police / theft & burglary / crime

