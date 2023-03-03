Chennai Councillor alleges encroachment of land near Pallikaranai marshland

March 03, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Huge tracts of forest land in Chennai have been reportedly been encroached upon by various individuals, in zones such as Perungudi, near the Pallikaranai marshland.

The Pallikaranai marshland, spanning more than 1,000 acres is a crucial wetland for flood mitigation in the city. The Chennai Corporation Councillor of Ward 184, S.V. Ravichandran, said the eco-sensitive marshlands has been encroached upon by the dumping construction debris, and the development of plots for the construction of houses.

Mr. Ravichandran demanded that civic officials to prevent these encroachments of the marshland.

Residents in the area have also been demanding the restoration of the Pallikaranai marshland for the past two decades.