Chennai Corporation’s survey finds a steady decline in beach cleanliness ranking of Marina beach

April 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has observed a decline in cleanliness ranking of the Marina beach owing to the inadequate number of sand sweeping machines for keeping the sand area clean.

The cleanliness ranking of Marina beach, according to an independent team formed by senior officials, has declined from second in January to fourth among the city’s beaches in March.

The marks secured for cleanliness ranking has reduced from 5 out of 5 in January to 3.92 out of 5 in March, indicating a decline in sand sweeping. Thiruvanmiyur beach, which was ranked poor in cleanliness two months ago, has topped the ranking in cleanliness in March.

Senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation have asked workers, the private conservancy operator for sand cleaning and another private operator, Urbaser, which cleans the roads and collects waste, to improve coordination for cleanliness of the Marina beach.

200 shops closed

Vendors on the Marina beach claimed that the number of beach cleaning machines was reduced from more than six to two after Metro Rail work was started on the beach. Over 200 shops near the Mahatma Gandhi statue have stopped operations after the Metro Rail closed the stretch of parking lot to develop infrastructure near the Light House Metro Station.

The civic body has proposed to increase the mechanical cleaning machines to improve cleanliness of the beach. But the delay in procurement of new machines is expected to affect conservancy operations in summer when huge crowds are expected. Senior officials have advised the private operators to improve operations on the Marina beach ahead of the increase in visitors during the summer.

Conservancy officials said five beach cleaning vehicles were deployed on the weekend for Marina beach and two were deployed during the period from Tuesday to Friday. The stretch from the swimming pool to the Light House is cleaned by three vehicles and just one vehicle is deployed to clean the stretch from the Light House to Pattinapakkam.