Chennai Corporation’s property tax collection crosses ₹1,500 crore

The civic body’s property tax collection crosses ₹50 crore, highest every recorded for a single day, on March 31; professional tax collection is estimated at ₹33.64 crore

March 31, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
At least 15,000 bills of property tax were generated by the Greater Chennai Corporation on March 31 as against the daily average of 6,000 bills. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Greater Chennai Corporation registered a steep increase in property tax collection on March 31, with collection touching ₹50 crore for the first time on a single day.

On Thursday, the Corporation collected a property tax of only ₹11.4 crore. According to data compiled at 8 p.m. on Friday, which was the last date to pay property tax without fine, the collection was ₹52.32 crore in the 15 zones of the Corporation. Usually, the collection of property tax in Chennai is only around ₹5 crore a day.

As the property tax collection has crossed ₹50 crore on a single day on March 31, the total collection is expected to be more than ₹1,500 during the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, officials said.

Royapuram zone, which has a large number of commercial properties, registered the highest collection of ₹10 crore property tax on March 31.

Teynampet zone collected ₹9.48 crore on Friday, Kodambakkam ₹4.92 crore, Adyar ₹4.36 crore, Alandur ₹3.47 crore, Ambattur ₹3.29 crore, Anna Nagar ₹3.17 crore, Sholinganallur ₹2.55 crore, Perungudi ₹2.28 crore and Valasaravakkam ₹2.27 crore on March 31. North Chennai zones of Tondiarpet, Madhavaram and Manali collected less than ₹1 crore on Friday.

Tirivottiyur and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar collected more than ₹1 crore on the same day. At least 15,000 bills were generated on March 31 as against the daily average of 6,000 bills.

The professional tax collection touched ₹33.64 crore on Friday. The collection of professional tax in Teynampet was ₹15.66 crore, the highest in the city, followed by ₹5.15 crore in Alandur zone.

