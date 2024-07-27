GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation’s pet park plan placed on temporary hold

Published - July 27, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has temporarily halted plans to set up a pet park in Teynampet Zone (IX). The project, estimated at ₹1 crore, aimed to provide a dedicated space for pet owners and dog walkers to mitigate human-animal conflicts on the streets.

An official from the GCC’s Public Health Department states, “Over 6,000 pet licenses have been issued so far, and the numbers are rising. The project was to provide a space for owners and dog walkers after several instances of human-animal conflict .”

M. Lakshmipathy, of Arakkonam, a private dog trainer for 25 years, said dogs have their natural temperaments, which are very tough to change but it is possible to do with regular monthly training from puppy stage. “Putting all dogs in one arena would not be the safest option. Nevertheless, a pet park would be useful, considering few are scared of or averse to dogs,” he said.

Details on the park’s features, security, and amenities will be finalised once the project resumes, the official added.

The trainer also said that the owners, while walking their pets on the road, are also trained to clean up but hardly anyone follows since it is not enforced by the government.

The Corporation official says, “While providing license, pet owners are informed to ensure faecal material is properly disposed of. But, this is not being practised by the walkers. GCC has not levied fines for this so far but we will look into the provisions for penalising.”

The pet park project was initially proposed in 2018 but was put off even then.

