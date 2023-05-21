Chennai Corporation’s move to reduce vacancies under new rules riles employees

May 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to lose more than 5,000 employees and many posts are likely to be abolished in the revised staffing pattern, following the implementation of the new rules common for all urban local bodies in the State.

Employees of the Corporation have started protests against the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023 and have complained that the services have been affected.

The protesters point to the significance of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act covering the local administration of the core city of the Chennai Metropolitan Area and the deficiencies in the new rules.

The protesting employees said following the notification of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023 on April 13, the Corporation lost its unique character as the oldest municipal body of the country.

The employees, who staged a protest on March 19, are planning to launch another series of agitations. They said they would lose the motivation to work as the new rules dimmed their prospect of promotion. For example, getting a promotion from junior engineers to assistant executive engineers had become challenging for many employees.

V. Sivakumar, joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, North Chennai District, said the new rules were useless for local governance in Chennai which had its own challenges when compared with other cities in Tamil Nadu. “The delivery of services will be affected. The new rules have led to confusion. Young employees will lose an opportunity of promotion. For instance, the promotion given in 5:1 ratio for the posts such as tax collectors was against the interests of the existing employees,” he said.

The number of sanctioned posts in the Corporation before 1991 was 40,000. The number has been reduced significantly in the past few decades.

Inadequate manpower

Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi of Ward 104 in Anna Nagar said the number of employees for conservancy and maintenance of parks and playgrounds was inadequate.

“We have just four employees for maintenance of parks and playgrounds in Ward 104 in Anna Nagar which has 20 parks and playgrounds. The number of conservancy workers has not been adequate for proper collection of waste. Residents are blaming the elected representatives for poor conservancy operations. Solid waste management in Anna Nagar zone is directly managed by the Corporation. In 12 zones, the conservancy operations have been outsourced,” he said.

Corporation officials said the civic body planned to reduce vacancies in Group A and B cadre to enhance professional capability under the Chennai City Partnership Sustainable Urban Services Program of the World Bank.