Chennai Corporation’s ICCC Smart Governance Centre wins recognition for green measures

November 25, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s ICCC Smart Governance Centre received the Platinum Certification under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green New Building Rating System.

The award and certification was received by J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation in the presence of Gurmit Singh Arora, National Chairman, IGBC, . B. Thiagarajan, National Vice Chairman and other members of the IGBC at the Green Building Congress 2023 on Friday, as per a release from the Council.

The IGBC Green New Buildings rating system is a tool designed to address environmental concerns in new constructions. Chennai Corporation’s ICCC Smart Governance Centre, constructed across 51,338 sq.ft., has used several eco-friendly construction materials, remarkable green cover and biodiversity, the Council said in the release. The Centre is said to have deployed water management measures such as harvesting over 90% of peak rainfall and using low-flow water fixtures and a bio-based Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), crucial in the water-scarce city.

As per the release, the Centre has energy efficient systems including , insulated roof, shading devices, occupancy and motion sensors, and 131kWp installed solar PV system that caters to 34% of total annual energy consumption.

