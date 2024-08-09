Chennai Corporation’s ICCC improves monitoring capabilities to track ocean conditions

The Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has enhanced its monitoring capabilities by partnering with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to track ocean conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to G. Rajeshwari who heads the ICCC, this collaboration aims to observe wave heights, cyclone pressure and ocean currents, and provide early warnings about potential maritime threats. “This partnership will ensure swift action by officials to protect the public and help citizens prepare for emergencies,” she said.

In an effort to increase efficiency, Ms. Rajeshwari said the ICCC has upgraded its software to manage citizen complaints better, by consolidating multiple reports of the same issue, like waterlogging from various sources, into a single report, thereby speeding up response time and reducing redundancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Future projects

“In addition, we are developing a QR code-based system to track machinery, such as motor pumps and JCBs. This system, designed as a cost-effective alternative to GPS tracking, will enable field officers to scan QR codes on the equipment, update the location on the ICCC’s dashboard. This will help in quicker location and deployment of machinery during emergencies and prevent its loss or misplacement,” she said.

Another proposed project focuses on automating the operation of fixed motor pumps in subways. “The plan includes, installing alert systems and boom barrier gates at subway entrances that will automatically close when water levels rise, making the area inaccessible to vehicles. This automation will eliminate the need for manual pumping and police intervention to place barricades during flooding,” she added.

“These projects are currently in the testing stages, and once fully developed, a demonstration will be presented to the Commissioner for approval and installation,” Ms. Rajeshwari added.

Speaking on the city’s monsoon readiness, Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar said, “Corporation workers need information on silt accumulation, water-levels in subways, and related metrics to respond quickly, in case of any problem. To support this, the GCC is planning to allocate ₹50 lakh to each zone for installing the ICCC equipment, including real-time rain gauges, water-level sensors and automated motor pumps.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.