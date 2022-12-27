Chennai Corporation’s home library project benefits over 25,500 students between August and December

December 27, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than 25,500 students have benefited from the Chennai Corporation’s School Home Library Project by borrowing books to read at home between the months of August and December.

The libraries have been operational since August and contains books that aim to improve the students’ aptitude in reading, writing, observation and learning and is part of the various educational schemes that the Chief Minister has announced for the development of school students. Through this project, students will develop confidence and aptitude in reading books other than their textbooks.

A press release stated that Corporation school libraries housed more than 4 lakh books, and more would be acquired in the genre of fiction, poetry, drama, history, literature and general knowledge. Profiles of students who like and benefit from the books are collected every week. In this academic year, 66,414 students are studying in Corporation schools between Classes IV and XII in Corporation schools.