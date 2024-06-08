Chennai Corporation yet to complete re-laying of 996 roads begun two years ago

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is yet to complete the relaying of 996 roads that were begun over the past two financial years, even as it plans to undertake new road projects in the current fiscal. The civic body has also now dropped its plan to re-lay 509 of these 996 roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

This financial year, the Corporation is planning to take up 532 roads to re-lay at a cost of ₹66.73 crore under funding from the State Finance Commission (SFC). There are 246 roads for which re-laying work worth ₹35.36 crore is under progress. Another 409 roads have been already completed at a cost of ₹48.25 crore under the same scheme.

There is also a proposal to relay 2,139 roads for an estimated cost of ₹257 crore under various other schemes, data from the GCC’s Bus Route Roads (BRRs) Department revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In FY 2022-23, re-laying work for 3,611 BRRs and interior route roads (IRRs) for an estimated ₹427.51 crore was to be done. Of these, 3,304 were completed, 96 are under progress, and 50 are yet to be taken up, data from the GCC revealed. A total of 161 road were dropped from the re-laying plans, as per information available.

In 2023-24 the data showed, 6,517 roads are to be re-laid, of which 5,319 have been completed, 369 are under progress, 481 are yet to be taken up, and 348 were dropped.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said, apart from hassles due to rain, work by other service departments such as the Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) are also reasons for road works being dropped or delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints flow in

Complaints on muddy and bad roads from Nehru Colony, Nanganallur under Ward 164, Wood Creek County in Nandambakkam under Ward 158, Hospital Road, Poothapedu Main Road at Chinna Porur and Lakshmi Nagar under Ward 151, and many other areas in West Mambalam, Mylapore, and Ambattur continue to emerge. With the schools to reopen on June 10, the public are concerned about the condition of the roads remaining unsafe.

“Mugalivakkam main road is again battered and bruised. I have been complaining about it for two years. We got only 3-4 months of respite recently, as now again, it has been fully dug up. About 20-25 shops closed their businesses in the past three years due to this,” claimed a PhD scholar of Anna University on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. She added that she had filed six to seven complaints with the GCC and four petitions to the Chief Minister’s complaint cell regarding this road.

S.S. Gomathinayagam, secretary of the Federation of Neelankarai Residents Welfare Association, said several road projects were stalled due to work by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) in the interior roads near the East Coast Road, that fall under Zone 15. “Six months ago, the roads were good. Now, the roads have been dug up. We were told to wait for better roads until 2025 or 2026 when the work is expected to be finished,” he added.

Complaints from several residents from Madipakkam’s Ram Nagar and Kuberan Nagar also surfaced after the recent rains in the city.

Chief Engineer (General) S. Rajendiran said that continuous tests were undertaken even after work by other departments was being done, which has made it difficult for the Corporation to complete road relaying. These tests cannot be skipped owing to public safety, he pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.