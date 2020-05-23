Chennai

Chennai Corporation workers sprinkle bleach on fish in Ennore

Around 50 kg wasted because of incident, say officials

Tension prevailed on Ennore Expressway near Kasi Visalakshi Kuppam on Saturday after officials of the Chennai Corporation sprinkled bleaching powder on two baskets of fish.

According to sources in the Fisheries Department, the incident happened as retailers were buying fish in the locality.

“Civic body officials asked them not to crowd around the nets. But all of a sudden some officials sprinkled bleaching powder on two baskets of fish bought by one Pattamma, which was totally uncalled for,” said E. Selvamani, president of the Village Fishermen’s Cooperative Society.

“They could have either imposed a fine or even seized the fish. But it wasn’t fair to spoil food at a time like this,” he added.

Police step in

A Fisheries Department source added that fishers got agitated and tried to beat up the officials, but were stopped by the police.

“Around 50 kg of fish was dumped on the road after the incident. Corporation officials later apologised,” he added.

Officials said physical distancing was not followed. Even last week they were warned not to gather as a crowd. On Saturday morning some 100-150 persons had come to the spot. We are worried about the increase in number of cases in the zone,” he said.

