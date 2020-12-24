Chennai Corporation withdraws proposal to charge for solid waste management

CHENNAI

The Corporation, in a press release, said the proposal has been indefinitely postponed

In the wake of stiff opposition from various quarters over the Chennai Corporation’s proposal to collect user fees for solid waste management from residents and traders from January 1, the civic body has withdrawn the proposal.

In a press release issued by the civic body, Commissioner G. Prakash has announced that the user fees planned to be charged under the Solid Waste Management Act, 2016 were being indefinitely postponed, with no future date fixed as of yet.

The press release further states that the proposed collection of user fees was being indefinitely postponed based on advise from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.