Chennai Corporation will station surveillance teams in crowded areas of city

They will help enforce COVID-19 guidelines as curbs ease

The Greater Chennai Corporation will form static surveillance teams to prevent violation of COVID-19 norms in crowded locations of the city.

The teams will be stationed at commercial areas, beaches, parks and public transit hubs after relaxation of the lockdown on Monday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi conducted a meeting with traders on Saturday in the presence of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other officials to explore ways of preventing a third COVID-19 wave.

Mr. Bedi said the number of static surveillance teams would be more than those formed during the second wave. Their formation would be finalised shortly. The Corporation had advised traders to vaccinate their employees. Special camps would be organised for vaccination of more traders, officials said.

In Koyambedu market, 18,000 vaccinations had been done so far. Traders, who participated in the meeting, demanded initiatives on compensation for the loss of livelihood during the last 15 months of the pandemic in the city.

A few traders demanded reduction in rent for traders in Corporation shopping complexes. Traders claimed that the rent had increased in Corporation complexes.

As part of COVID-19 prevention, the Corporation had advised commercial establishments to keep windows open.

The customers would be allowed only after thermal scanning. Sanitiser would be placed at the entrance of each commercial establishment. The commercial buildings would have separate entry and exit points to facilitate physical distancing. Staff would not be allowed to gather in a single room for lunch.

In beaches, public address systems and watch towers would be installed for crowd management. Residents were advised to wear masks in beaches and parks.

The Corporation would also monitor violations in marriage halls to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fines had been collected in 21 marriage halls so far.