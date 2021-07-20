Chennai Corporation will soon finalise plans for Stormwater drain in city’s southern parts

CHENNAI

20 July 2021 01:09 IST

Residents demand data on drain designs in each locality

The Greater Chennai Corporation will finalise the alignment of stormwater drains (SWD) in the southern parts of the city next month, sources said.

Senior officials said the stormwater drain alignment would be finalised based on demands from residents in zones such as Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. The work on stormwater drains was expected to begin before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Residential areas around the Pallikaranai marshland are expected to get better drains, improving flood preparedness in the area.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents have demanded that the Corporation provide information about drains in each of the neighbourhoods before the alignment is finalised.

Geetha Ganesh, of the AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said stormwater from more than 25 colonies in the area flow towards Veerangal Odai and then to the Pallikaranai marshland via three major disposal points, the important one being AGS Colony-Kalki Nagar disposal.

“We requested a permanent pump house and that was constructed with a state-of-the-art pump, which started operation in December,” she said.

The fact that floodwater from over 25 localities flows via this disposal point along was a major cause of concern, she added.

“The last stretch of 330 m of the drain from AGS Colony-Kalki Nagar Main Road needs to be reconstructed as it has sunk in many places, obstructing the flow of stormwater. There was a detailed project report readied by the GCC to divert stormwater from AGS Colony to another drain that will lead to another disposal. This has to be expedited. Road gradient should be maintained,” a resident said.

Residents also demanded that Chennai Corporation and the PWD prevent dumping of waste in waterways, such as Veerangal Odai.