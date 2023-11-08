ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation urges residents to segregate firecracker waste

November 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Chennai

The civic body emphasises on safe disposal of firecracker waste and underscores the need for responsible waste management during festive season. Over 230 tonnes of cracker waste was collected in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The firecracker waste will be sent to the incineration facility instead of the dumping grounds, says Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With Deepavali around the corner, the Greater Chennai Corporation has reiterated its appeal to residents, emphasising the safe disposal of firecracker waste. Last year, the city saw the collection of around 235 tonnes of cracker waste, underscoring the need for responsible waste management during the festive season.

This was resolved in the meeting chaired by Mayor R. Priya, held on November 8, Wednesday with officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, Urbesar Sumeeth Company and Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited at the Rippon Building Office, to strategise effective waste management during celebrations.

“People must keep the firecracker waste separately and hand it over to the conservancy workers during everyday collection. It will be sent to the incineration facility instead of the dumping grounds by the workers,” said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

As per data from the civic body, the Corporation manages 6,150 tonnes of solid waste daily collected from all 15 zones. “A comprehensive plan is in place to collect and transport cracker waste separately to the Resustainability IWM (Industrial Waste Management) Solutions Limited facility (formerly known as Tamilnadu Waste Management Limited and Ramky Industrial Waste Management Solutions Limited) in Gummidipoondi,” the GCC stated in a release.

The Mayor, at the meeting, stressed on safe disposal of firecracker waste and the need for designated heavy vehicles in each zone for prompt transportation to treatment plants. She advocated for public awareness campaigns through audio broadcasting in battery-powered vehicles handled by conservancy workers.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Additional Commissioner (Health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management and Mechanical) N. Mahesan and officials participated.

CONNECT WITH US