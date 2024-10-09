ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation urges public to report illegal waste dumping via 1913 helpline

Published - October 09, 2024 05:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the corporation has designated 14 locations for the free disposal of construction debris

The Hindu Bureau

Heaps of construction waste dumped along the Cooum river in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested residents to report instances of illegal dumping of construction debris, sewage, and waste in public spaces and waterbodies through its 24-hour helpline, 1913.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, in a statement, said that the corporation has designated 14 locations for the free disposal of construction debris, and that citizens can report violations to ensure prompt action. Fines will be imposed on offenders found dumping waste in public spaces.

The designated spots include Buckingham Canal Road in Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Kamarajar Road in Manali Zone (II), Avadhanam Papaiya Road for Royapuram (V), and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zones, among several others across the city. The Corporation has asked private parties responsible for transporting C&D waste to register with its solid waste management department as authorised collectors.

List of designated locations where debris must be dumped by authorised collectors:
Thiruvottiyur Zone (I): Ward 7, Buckingham Canal Road, Sathangadu, Thiruvottiyur
Manali Zone (II): Ward 21, Kamarajar Road, Manali
Madhavaram Zone (III): Ward 26, CMDA Truck Terminal, Madhavaram
Tondiarpet Zone (IV): Ward 37, North Avenue Road, Vyasarpadi
Royapuram Zone (V) & Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI): Ward 58, 70, Avadhanam Papaiya Road, Choolai
Ambattur Zone (VII): Ward 91, Kavimani Road, Mugappair
Anna Nagar Zone (VIII): Ward 101, First Main Road, Shenoy Nagar
Teynampet Zone (IX): Ward 120, Lloyds Colony
Kodambakkam Zone (X): Ward 127, Guru Siva Street, Kodambakkam
Valasaravakkam Zone (XI): Ward 155, Natarajan Road, Ramapuram
Alandur Zone (XII): Ward 158, Nandambakkam, Adyar Riverbank
Adyar Zone (XIII): Ward 174, Velachery Main Road, near Gurunanak College
Perungudi Zone (XIV): Ward 186, 200-feet Radial Road, Perungudi
Sholinganallur Zone (XV): Ward 197, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Karapakkam
