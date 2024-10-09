Chennai Corporation urges public to report illegal waste dumping via 1913 helpline

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested residents to report instances of illegal dumping of construction debris, sewage, and waste in public spaces and waterbodies through its 24-hour helpline, 1913.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, in a statement, said that the corporation has designated 14 locations for the free disposal of construction debris, and that citizens can report violations to ensure prompt action. Fines will be imposed on offenders found dumping waste in public spaces.

The designated spots include Buckingham Canal Road in Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Kamarajar Road in Manali Zone (II), Avadhanam Papaiya Road for Royapuram (V), and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zones, among several others across the city. The Corporation has asked private parties responsible for transporting C&D waste to register with its solid waste management department as authorised collectors.

List of designated locations where debris must be dumped by authorised collectors: Thiruvottiyur Zone (I): Ward 7, Buckingham Canal Road, Sathangadu, Thiruvottiyur Manali Zone (II): Ward 21, Kamarajar Road, Manali Madhavaram Zone (III): Ward 26, CMDA Truck Terminal, Madhavaram Tondiarpet Zone (IV): Ward 37, North Avenue Road, Vyasarpadi Royapuram Zone (V) & Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI): Ward 58, 70, Avadhanam Papaiya Road, Choolai Ambattur Zone (VII): Ward 91, Kavimani Road, Mugappair Anna Nagar Zone (VIII): Ward 101, First Main Road, Shenoy Nagar Teynampet Zone (IX): Ward 120, Lloyds Colony Kodambakkam Zone (X): Ward 127, Guru Siva Street, Kodambakkam Valasaravakkam Zone (XI): Ward 155, Natarajan Road, Ramapuram Alandur Zone (XII): Ward 158, Nandambakkam, Adyar Riverbank Adyar Zone (XIII): Ward 174, Velachery Main Road, near Gurunanak College Perungudi Zone (XIV): Ward 186, 200-feet Radial Road, Perungudi Sholinganallur Zone (XV): Ward 197, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Karapakkam

