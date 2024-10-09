Chennai Corporation urges public to report illegal waste dumping via 1913 helpline

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested residents to report instances of illegal dumping of construction debris, sewage, and waste in public spaces and waterbodies through its 24-hour helpline, 1913.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, in a statement, said that the corporation has designated 14 locations for the free disposal of construction debris, and that citizens can report violations to ensure prompt action. Fines will be imposed on offenders found dumping waste in public spaces.

The designated spots include Buckingham Canal Road in Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Kamarajar Road in Manali Zone (II), Avadhanam Papaiya Road for Royapuram (V), and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zones, among several others across the city. The Corporation has asked private parties responsible for transporting C&D waste to register with its solid waste management department as authorised collectors.