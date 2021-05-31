Chennai Corporation uploads details of retailers online

Traders waiting to get their passes in Valasaravakkam on Sunday.

CHENNAI

31 May 2021 00:03 IST

Doorstep delivery of groceries allowed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from today

The Greater Chennai Corporation has uploaded the mobile numbers of over 2,197 local retail outlets in residential neighbourhoods on its online COVID-19 portal.

The retail outlets in each neighbourhood will start doorstep delivery of groceries, using passes issued by the Corporation for two-wheelers. Residents can find the mobile numbers online at http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/groceries/

The mobile number of the shopkeeper, address of the shop, zone, division and category can be found on the site. Officials called up shopkeepers using the phone numbers provided to verify details before providing clearance to upload the data online. In each of the 15 zones, officials advised shopkeepers to be polite in answering calls of residents who request deliveries.

A total of 347 supermarkets and 1,850 local stores will start doorstep delivery of grocery on Monday, said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The shopkeepers listed on the Corporation portal will start doorstep delivery of groceries from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The Corporation has not fixed any minimum amount of purchase for deliveries. Each shopkeeper has been given a service area covering one or two divisions, which will have a population of less than one lakh.

The largest number of supermarkets will start doorstep delivery in Anna Nagar.

At least 97 supermarkets have received passes in Anna Nagar. Madhavaram zone officials have issued passes for 352 local stores, the largest number in the city.

While Manali zone has not issued any passes for supermarkets, 85 local stores have received passes.

Vegetable prices

On Sunday, the retail prices of 32 different vegetables were shared online on http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/veg_pricelist/

For instance, the retail price of potato was fixed at ₹23 per kg on Sunday. The prices are fixed for areas near the Koyambedu market and may vary near the periphery of the city because of transportation charges.

Residents are requested to call the Corporation helpline 1913 to report issues pertaining to exorbitant prices of essential commodities.