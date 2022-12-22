  1. EPaper
Chennai Corporation undertakes river restoration work, plants 60,000 saplings along the banks

As part of the project, the Corporation has taken up removal of encroachments, levelling of the ground and has put up barricades along the banks of Couum and Adyar

December 22, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up restoration work along the river banks under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

This includes the removal of encroachments and waste, leveling the ground, planting saplings and erecting barricades along the banks of the Adyar and the Cooum. 

The construction of a walkway at an estimated cost of ₹5.4 crore from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bridge to MRTS bridge has been completed and 60,000 saplings planted. The Chief Minister inaugurated the completed works virtually on Thursday. 

In Ward 60 of Royapuram zone, from Napier bridge to Quaid-E-Millath bridge and from the latter to Law’s Bridge, 14,300 saplings such as neem, Ashoka and banyan trees are to be planted.  

In Ward 59, from Quaid-E-Millath to Law’s bridge, along the Cooum, encroachments along 2.12 km would be removed at a cost of ₹1.73 crore and 15,000 saplings planted. Mangrove saplings have also been planted.

