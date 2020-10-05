Chennai Corporation turns dump yard into mini forest

CHENNAI

The vacant plot of land in Kotturpuram had been used to dump construction debris and garbage, but has now become a green zone with over 2,000 saplings planted

The Greater Chennai Corporation has transformed a dumpyard near the Kotturpuram railway station, which had been an eyesore to the public, into a green zone.

Civic officials of the Adyar zone have made a mini forest out of the vacant plot of land located along Canal Bank Road on the eastern side of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway station in Kotturpuram.

A resident of Kotturpuram said the vacant plot, leading to the underground car park, had slowly become a place for dumping construction debris. Over the years, residents along Canal Bank Road had also started dumping garbage there.

Moreover, customers from the nearby liquor shops used the land as a public toilet. Motorists and residents found the dumpsite an eyesore, and petitioned the civic officials to take steps to stop the dumping of waste there.

Alby John Varghese, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Chennai Corporation, said a number of complaints were received from the residents of Kotturpuram about the misuse of the vacant plot.

“After a visit to the site, the civic body tried to prevent the dumping of waste by putting a warning noticeboard, but still the dumping of debris continued. Then we conceived of the idea to turn the vacant plot into a green zone using the Miyawaki method. The vacant plot was ring fenced and the construction debris was removed and replaced by more than four feet of fresh earth,” he said.

The greening project, which was inaugurated by Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash in February this year, has more than 2,000 tree saplings spread over 30,000 feet.

Though the mini forest is closed for public viewing at present, the civic body plans to open it up for the public once the saplings are well grown and after a footpath has been paved.