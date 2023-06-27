Chennai Corporation to work with Metro Rail to prevent flooding near project sites

June 27, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will work in coordination with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) to resolve the problem of storm-water drain near the project sites getting choked with debris.

Residents in many zones near the Metro Rail Phase II project sites complained about flooding in the recent rain with drains and canals getting clogged with debris. The Councillors have urged the civic body to study the impact of Metro Rail work on the storm-water drain. The Corporation officials said the drain and canal network near Metro Rail construction sites would be restored and improved.

Anna Nagar Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmmozhi said the flood risk had increased in areas such as Anna Nagar W Block because of dumping of debris from Metro Rail construction sites. “Over 2,500 houses in Anna Nagar were affected by rising water level during the recent rain because of debris from the construction site getting washed into the canals and drains. The Otteri Nullah has been clogged with mud from the Metro Rail construction site near Padi flyover. We have requested the engineers to remove the block. But it is yet to be cleared. Similarly, slurry has been let into storm-water drains near the Cooum in Anna Nagar. This has blocked the drains,” said Mr. Shemmmozhi.

Several stretches such as Arcot Road where Metro Rail work is under way have been flooded. Drains and canal networks in areas such as T. Nagar were also blocked.

Residents have requested the civic agencies to improve coordination and complete flood-mitigation work before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.