Chennai Corporation plans to undertake dog population management survey

Following recent incidents of dog bites, the Greater Chennai Corporation, in association with Worldwide Veterinary Service India and the Tamil Nadu State Animal Welfare Board, will undertake a Dog Population Management (DPM) survey.

The 2018 census showed that the city had 57,366 stray dogs, while 82,438 dogs were identified in the 2014 census. The survey aims to map routes across the GCC limits, train volunteers on DPM concepts and methodology, and conduct free-roaming dog sight surveys, the summary stated. With an estimated budget of ₹5 lakh, including expenses for travel, accommodation, food, uniforms, and training, the project plans to analyse DPM indicators like neutering coverage, dog abundance, and health conditions. Success metrics, include reduced human-dog conflicts, increased neutering rates, and improved dog welfare.

In the statement, the GCC said this survey was to address public health hazards, and zoonotic diseases, and enhance community well-being. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said 150 dogs were to be vaccinated against rabies at the special camp held on June 3.

“Roughly 20,000 dog bite cases are reported in the city every year, and the human-animal conflict is continuing to rise. The Corporation has released instructions for pet owners to follow when in public places. Failing which, severe action will be taken against the owners. If a registered pet dog bites someone, the dog will be monitored in the respective house itself. Only stray dogs will be taken to the closest animal birth control (ABC) centres for observation,” he added.

