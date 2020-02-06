Chennai Corporation to track properties violating civic rules, impose fine online

﻿

The Chennai Corporation has decided to launch a computerised system to link property tax records with the penalty imposed by the civic body for violation of civic rules.

Property owners who have violated civic rules will soon have to start paying fines online through the new system.

The Chennai Corporation held a meeting this week to regulate the system of collection of fines from violators through the development of a software. “The new system will help us track the violators using the property tax database. All property owners who have let sewage in stormwater drain will be tracked using the system. Those who dump construction debris will also be regulated. The fine amount can be paid online,” said an official.

Currently, conservancy inspectors who have the power to impose penalties for civic violations are unable to track the violators. After the launch of the new system in April, the fine amount will be added to the half-year property tax automatically after every violation of rules by the property owner. So the total fine amount will be collected along with the property tax every half year.

“The fine amount for violation of civic rules in any of the 200 wards can be checked by higher officials on a daily basis. The fine payment can also be made at the 196 common service centres. A final decision on this will be taken shortly,” said an official.

Chennai Corporation has a database of 12 lakh property tax assessees in the city. After the successful implementation of the system, the civic body is planning to link other database such as trade licences with the system.