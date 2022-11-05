Chennai Corporation to take up repair of roads damaged in recent rain and desilt drains

The civic body has decided remove waste that has accumulated along the storm-water drains at several localities

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 21:52 IST

Several roads in Tondiarpet in Chennai have been damaged in recent rain. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start repairing potholes on damaged stretches of roads this northeast monsoon. 

According to a press release, the civic body will remove solid waste accumulated along storm-water drain and roads. Work on desilting of silt catch pits will begin shortly. The first spell of rainfall has been reported between October 31 and November 3. Some localities have registered a maximum of 35 cm rain in 48 hours. 

Following the orders of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the civic body had taken up construction of storm-water drains in the past six months. Monitoring officers have been posted in various zones to oversee flood-mitigation work.

Following an inspection of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone and other areas, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru directed the civic officials to clear clogged drains in some flooded localities.

The Corporation has appealed to the residents to call the helpline for removing solid waste from storm-water drains along the waterlogged roads. 

