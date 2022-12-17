Chennai Corporation to take up beautification of 12 flyovers and Perambur subway

December 17, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, 12 flyovers will be beautified by the Greater Chennai Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹10.26 crore. Paintings, lights and greenery will be added to these flyovers. 

The Corporation is set to beautify the flyovers on Pantheon Road, Gandhi Mandapam, Sakkarapani Street, Kamakshi Hospital, North Usman Road and G.N. Chetty Road for ₹8.51 crore. The flyovers in Koyambedu, Adambakkam, Madhuravoyal and Thillai Gangai Nagar, and Puzhuthivakkam have been beautified at ₹1.5 crore.  

Once maintenance work was completed in the Perambur subway, beautification work of ₹24 lakh would be done, a release said.

