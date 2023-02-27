HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation to take over 139 government schools in peripheral areas

The civic body to decide on February 28 on taking over government schools in Sholinganallur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Perungudi

February 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Many councillors had been demanding that the Corporation take over government schools in peripheral areas so that 6,000 children studying in them benefited from welfare schemes. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The government schools in the erstwhile local bodies in the peripheral areas of the city will be brought under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation shortly. A meeting in this regard will be held on February 28.

Last year, the Corporation Council announced that the civic body will start managing 139 government schools in peripheral areas in the city. In addition to 279 schools in old city zones, government schools in Sholinganallur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Perungudi are expected to be run by the Corporation.

Once the schools are brought under the purview of the Corporation, more than 300 teachers in the schools would be given an opportunity to exercise the option of going to government schools or remaining with the Corporation. More than 800 classrooms in the schools would get modern amenities, including smart classrooms, after the move.

Even after the merger of several areas with the Corporation in 2011, the schools remained with the government in the districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Many councillors had been demanding that the Corporation should take over government schools in these areas so that more than 6,000 poor children studying in them benefited from its welfare schemes.

