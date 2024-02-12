Chennai Corporation to take a fresh look at vending zones to save traditional vending areas

February 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to finalise a fresh list of vending zones in one week, based on the views of the Town Vending Committee. At the recent meeting of the committee, GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan ordered officials to accept the views of the members, who wanted to include more vending zones on the list prepared by the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation.

“It was disappointing that despite efforts to identify vending zones, the discussions were more on individual, isolated issues, without understanding that the purpose of the committee based on court direction was larger. However, respecting the members, it was decided to share the places identified by the zones, where vending is possible,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan. “Even though, it was given earlier, the list was shared again to get their inputs and take the meeting forward. The committee could not come up with a specific decision,” he said.

“Though the list of vending zones were shared with the members of the committee, during the meeting they once again wanted to have a fresh look at it, and also raised the request of including certain other zones. So it was decided to give them a week’s time to give these details,” he said.

There has been no consensus among the members about the final list of vending zones, leading to a delay in initiating action against unauthorised vending in all the 15 zones of the city.

Residents have demanded the civic body finalise the vending zones and regulate street vendors in all the roads of the city. Many traders have also opposed the move to prevent vending in roads that have been traditional vending areas. NSC Bose Road is among the roads that continue to be a point of contention for vendors.

