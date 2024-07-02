Chennai Corporation to take a decision on permitting 400 hoardings in the city

The Chennai Corporation is set to take a decision on more than 400 applications received in various zones of the city, to set up hoardings.

A meeting was held on Monday, July 1, 2024, to review the status of legal and unauthorised hoardings in the city.

Various outdoor advertising agencies have submitted applications to install hoardings in the city. The Kodambakkam zone, covering commercial areas such as T. Nagar, has received the highest number of applications for hoardings. As many as 115 applications have been received by Chennai Corporation to erect hoardings in this zone. The Valasaravakkam zone received 50 applications; Ambattur received 47 applications; Adyar received 36; Perungudi received 29; Anna Nagar got 28; Royapuram got 22 and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar received 16 applications.

Zonal officers have been asked to process the applications and send them to the single-window approval committee to permit installation of the hoardings. The civic body will reject applications that are for hoardings near heritage buildings.

The decision on permitting hoardings will also be made based on the assessment of disaster preparedness in a neighbourhood as during a cyclone, the risk of hoardings collapsing is high in certain areas. The civic body will also remove hoardings that increase the risks to pedestrians and motorists during the northeast monsoon.

