Chennai Corporation to step up vaccination drive in a big way

CHENNAI

15 April 2021 01:05 IST

The civic body will open COVID-19 testing centres at 12 locations on Friday

Only 9 lakh of the 22 lakh residents aged over 45 have received the COVID-19 vaccination, said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said residents over 45 years should come forward to get vaccinated to create a firewall of protection against COVID-19.

“If residents come forward to get vaccinated, we will be able to administer the vaccines to more than 10 lakh people aged over 45 years in 15 to 20 days. This will reduce the number of cases,” Mr. Prakash said.

Pointing to the number of COVID-19 vaccinations crossing the the 10-lakh mark in the city on Tuesday, he said over 1.5 lakh residents had already received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The number of persons vaccinated in the city is more than the population of cities such as Tiruchi. This is a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. We have adequate stock for 15 days. Over 450 centres have been set up to administer the vaccines in Chennai,” Mr. Prakash said.

While the Corporation Community Health Centres have been administering Covaxin, the Urban Primary Health Centres have been administering Covishield to prevent confusion in the administration of second doses.

The bed capacity in COVID-19 Care Centres is estimated at 12,500, twice the capacity of the peak occupancy of 6,000 last year, the Corporation Commissioner said.

Frontline infections

As many as 230 out of the 17,000 active cases in the city are frontline workers, he added.

The civic body will open COVID-19 testing centres at 12 locations in the city this week. “We will start operations on Friday,” Mr. Prakash said.

The centres include the Tiruvottiyur Urban Community Health Centre. This centre will be managed by the Stanley Medical College and Hospital.