Chennai Corporation to start work on sponge parks in 20% of open space reservation lands

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked officials to prepare estimates for the projects in various flood prone areas to mitigate flooding.

August 08, 2022 10:40 IST

Over 200 OSR lands have been identified for developing greenery in various parts of Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to launch work on sponge parks, which are artificial wetland systems, in at least 20 locations in various parts of the city.

As part of major beautification projects under various schemes at more than 200 locations, the civic body has decided to use at least 20% of the open space reservation (OSR) lands for developing sponge parks.

The civic officials said the work on development of 150 OSR lands would be taken up this year. Over 200 OSR lands had been identified for developing greenery in various parts of the city. The feasibility of developing sponge parks would be studied in each of the localities shortly. As the city landscape has been changing with beautification of many locations, consultation with residents’ associations would be done for integrating flood mitigation projects with beautification projects, officials said.

The civic body is also studying the feasibility of designing other flood mitigation structures in more beautification projects. Work is under way in areas such as Meenakshi Nagar in Madipakkkam. It includes development of Miyawaki forest, Maadi Poonga in Royapuram zone, loop road in Nochikuppam and beautification of seashore along Ennore Expressway in Thiruvottiyur zone.

Work on development of 23 out of 26 traffic islands have been completed. The city landscape is expected to transform once the projects are completed in other public spaces including river banks, beaches and road median, officials said.