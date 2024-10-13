Chennai Corporation to start sharing details about flood relief, rescue on helpline 1913: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start providing information about relief centres, food supply, and flood volunteers on helpline 1913 during the Northeast monsoon, said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Inspecting the preparedness at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Sunday (October 13, 2024), Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said the number of personnel manning the call centre has been increased to 150 to resolve civic issues, “They will work in four shifts to resolve civic issues flagged by residents. Residents have also been requested to get rain-related information by downloading the ‘Tamil Nadu Alert’ app,” he said.

“The Meteorological Department has forecast 20 cm rain. We have strengthened preparedness in the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The Tamil Nadu government will give priority to protect the lives and property of residents,” said Mr .Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Residents have also been requested to share details about incomplete drains on social media to resolve the civic issues. “GCC has enlisted more than 13,000 volunteers for flood relief and rescue. We have 113 pumps of 100 hp capacity ready. As many as 31 railway culverts in Chennai have been cleared of silt. All wards will get relief centres. MLAs have been directed to ensure that the food and water is provided in relief centres,” he said.

Monitoring of flood prone areas has started in the city, reducing the risk caused by EB lines and cables. Additional EB workers have been sent from other districts to Chennai. Gensets have been readied for operation of 356 pumping stations in Chennai during the floods.

Unfinished storm water drains have been cordoned off. Residents have been asked to share details about open drains on X (formerly Twitter). “As many as 673 super suckers and jet-rodding machines have been readied in Chennai. A total of 83 additional sewer lorries will be operated during the monsoon,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

