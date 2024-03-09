GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation to start operations of waste-to-energy plant in Kodungaiyur in two years

The integrated waste management facility, including waste-to-energy plant, will be implemented in another land parcel owned by Metrowater instead of the original proposal on reclaimed land of dumpyard

March 09, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The corporation has invited bids for the integrated waste management facility in Kodungaiyur in a 75 acre land in the vicinity of the existing dumpyard. File

The corporation has invited bids for the integrated waste management facility in Kodungaiyur in a 75 acre land in the vicinity of the existing dumpyard. File

In a bid to fast-track waste management projects, the Greater Chennai Corporation has shifted the waste-to-energy plant and integrated waste management project to another parcel of land near Kodungaiyur dumpyard. The original proposal was to implement the project in the land reclaimed in Kodungaiyur after completion of biomining.

The corporation has invited bids for the integrated waste management facility in Kodungaiyur in north Chennai in a 75 acre land in the vicinity of the existing dumpyard. The project includes the waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 21 MW. The project is expected to become operational in two years.

Senior officials of Chennai Corporation led by Additional Commissioner (Health) V.Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy visited the dumpyard on Saturday to inspect the preliminary work ahead of bioming operations. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the biomining project in Kodungaiyur on March 2. 

“We will fast-track the biomining work during the dry season of around six months ahead of the monsoon. We have imposed stringent conditions to prevent pollution in the area. We will carry out biomining up to a depth of 2 metre below road level in Kodungaiyur. We have taken safety measures to prevent pollution by heavy metals in bio soil,” said an official.

As the civic body has floated a tender to implement the project in the parcel of land owned by Metrowater, the waste processing and waste-to-energy plant will become operational two years ahead of schedule.

The work on biomining will be tracked by frequent drone surveys to assess the situation. The project will be implemented after protecting the livelihood of 327 rag pickers in Kodungaiyur. The corporation will start transportation of the solid waste in the northern zones of the city to Kodungaiyur for processing in the integrated facility after two years.

