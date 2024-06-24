Chennai Corporation to start new kindergarten schools at 127 locations in Chennai

Chennai Corporation will open 127 kindergarten schools in various parts of the city to provide free education on a par with private schools. The Chennai Corporation Council on Monday passed a resolution to appoint teachers and childcare support staff for the schools.

Currently, the civic body runs 211 kindergarten schools in the city. The development of infrastructure for the new schools is expected to be completed at 127 locations shortly. A total of 254 teachers and 127 childcare support staff will be appointed soon.

The kindergarten schools will be established on the existing primary school campuses and middle school campuses in areas such as, Porur, Perungudi, Alandur, Uthandi, Chemmenchery, Neelangarai, Sholinganallur, Vanuvampet, Nanganallur, Mugalivakkam, Manapakkam, Adambakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Karapakkam, Madipakkam, Jalladianpet, Narayanapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Nerkundram, Mogappair, Nolambur, Palavanthangal, Patravakkam, Korattur, Puzhal, Surapet, Manali, Mathur, Ernavoor, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore Kuppam, Thalankuppam and Kathivakkam.

The civic body established kindergarten schools in 10 locations in 1997-98 to provide free education on a par with private schools. The number of schools increased to 30 in 1998-1999. As the demand for kindergarten schools increased in 2013-2014, the civic body launched more schools — 10 in 2013-2014, 25 in 2014-2015, 100 in 2015-2016.

In an attempt to improve school education in the GCC, computer assistants will be hired for 118 schools with more than 500 students on the rolls. Women self help groups will be deployed to clean the premises. Additional post-graduate teachers will be appointed to teach Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Accountancy, Commerce, Maths, Tamil, English, Geography, Statistics, Computer Science, Auditing and Economics in higher secondary schools.

The Chennai Corporation has launched a drive to modernise schools, by implementing various projects, including setting up of smart classrooms. This has led to an increase in enrolment to various schools of the GCC. Work on construction of smart classrooms, with funding from Agence Française de Développement, a French development agency, and the Smart Cities Mission has already been completed in many schools. The French agency’s contribution will be 80% towards modernisation of the schools. The Smart Cities Mission has contributed 20% of the funds required for the project to give the GCC schools, a makeover.